Lossless data compression software features low memory use

emCompress-PRO, a new all-in-one compression software from SEGGER, comes with all industry-standard compression algorithms. The software is designed to handle any compression task in any application, fulfilling requirements such as low memory usage, high speed, and on-the-fly processing.

emCompress-PRO includes well-defined, highly efficient compression algorithms such as DEFLATE, LZMA, and LZJU90, providing full interoperability with third-party and open-source tools and libraries. The software also comes with example code demonstrating how to access standard archive formats such as Zip.

Being provided in source code form, emCompass-PRO is suitable for use in any embedded firmware as well as host applications.

Compression has a huge range of uses, such as in the transmission and storage of data or communication across low-bandwidth links.

The emCompress-PRO software also comes with licenses for the more specialized members of the SEGGER compression family: emCompress-ToGo with SMASH-2, designed to run on the smallest of microcontrollers, emCompress-Flex with LZMA for applications requiring high compression, and emCompress-Embed with multiple compression algorithms, optimized for compressing embedded data such as FPGA images.

To evaluate emCompress-PRO, a trial package is available for download. It includes tools to test and compare compression and decompression of the included algorithms.