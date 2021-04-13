Low-code development platform reduces app development complexity

Waylay has announced Waylay IO, its new product offering for developers.

Waylay IO is a low-code development platform that reduces the complexity of the application development process. Its automation technology uses small snippets of code, reusable across different use cases, and orchestrated by the powerful rules engine. The automation platform offers necessary tools in one place and helps developers to experiment with data and create insightful new applications and business models quicker than ever before.

Waylay IO is built on top of open-source alternatives, without dependencies on any specific cloud provider. It allows easy integration of API-enabled services and provides excellent debugging and observability capabilities. The platform has built-in state-of-the-art security models similar to Auth0. In short, the Waylay IO platform is a premade automation stack where API gateways, multitenancy, lambdas, databases, and all other services are embedded and pre-installed. Coders only need to code – no hassle, fast, efficient, simple.

Waylay provides the Waylay Academy with training and demo material, use cases, and templates to kickstart ideas. The support forum and engaged community create the perfect setting to interact with peers and Waylay experts.

The Waylay IO pricing model is based on consumption, users only pay what they use. During the launch period, new users will receive a $200 coupon at registration: www.waylay.io/io