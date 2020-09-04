Low-power GNSS IP speeds IoT modem development



Synopsys and Nestwave today announced a collaboration to combine Nestwave’s softcore GPS navigation IP with the Synopsys DesignWare ARC IoT Communications IP Subsystem for a complete low-power global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) solution for integration into IoT modems. The collaboration will provide designers with a power-efficient, high-accuracy GPS solution for battery-operated devices without the additional cost of a dedicated GNSS chip. The joint solution will be presented at the Synopsys ARC Processor Virtual Summit on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

The ARC IoT Communications IP Subsystem is an integrated hardware and software solution that combines Synopsys’ DSP-enhanced ARC EM9D processor, hardware accelerators, dedicated peripherals, and RF interface to deliver efficient DSP performance for ultra-low bandwidth IoT applications. Nestwave’s GNSS solution takes advantage of the ARC EM9D processor’s efficient DSP capabilities and ability to add dedicated hardware accelerators or custom instructions using APEX technology to reduce frequency requirements, giving customers additional performance bandwidth. The ARC EM9D processor is supported by the MetaWare Toolkit, which includes a rich library of DSP functions, allowing software engineers to rapidly implement algorithms from standard DSP building blocks.

Nestwave has developed an ultra-low power, advanced global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) solution for use in IoT applications. When integrated with an IoT modem such as NB-IoT, Cat M1, LoRa or Sigfox, the solution offers low-cost geolocation for emerging applications such as asset tracking, smart factories, and smart cities, without the need for an external GNSS chip.