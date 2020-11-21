mGig PHY chips boast low power consumption, exceed IEEE cable reach requirements

Together with the previously released access, aggregation, and core Prestera Ethernet switches and Alaska PHYs, the new devices are part of Marvell’s Scalable mGig Solutions that incorporate 10G, 5G, and 2.5G capabilities and provide a seamless and flexible upgrade from 1Gb Ethernet. The Octal mGig-10G 88X3580, a 10G PHY transceiver, and the Octal mGig-5G 88E2580, a 2.5/5G PHY transceiver both exceed IEEE cable reach requirements, optimizing the number of access switch deployments and simplifying campus networking. The PHYs are the industry’s first Octal 10G and 2.5/5G devices manufactured in 12nm FinFET advanced process technology, providing lower power consumption by up to 10% compared to the previous product generation.

The new Octal mGig PHYs are Marvell’s first optimized, low power dissipation, low footprint Octal 10M/100M/1G/2.5G/5G/10GBASE-T Ethernet transceivers with IEEE 1588v2 PTP support. Key features include: Long cable reach performance: Exceeds IEEE standard requirements, 10-20% improvement compared with Marvell’s previous generation Octal solution; Low power consumption: The X3580 provides approximately 10% power reduction compared with Marvell’s previous generation Octal solution; Enhanced ESD/surge immunity; Enhanced EMI protection; Full Speed range (10M/100M/1G/2.5G/5G/10G); Small footprint package (17mm x 17mm); Dual media support (Optical and BASE-T); USXGMII and legacy host interfaces (XFI, 5GBASE-R, 2500BASE-X, SGMII)

Marvell’s Octal mGig PHY family is part of the industry’s most complete networking portfolio optimized for the borderless enterprise. The portfolio includes Marvell’s unified Prestera Ethernet switch and Alaska PHY solution set and is architected from the ground up with insightful telemetry, flow-aware intelligence, scalable performance, and advanced integrated security technologies that set the bar in switching. With a complete line of GE, 2.5GE, 5GE, 10GE, 25GE, 100GE, and 400GE platforms, the portfolio is designed to fit a variety of network architectures at different speeds, densities, and scales at small, medium, and large enterprise IT organizations. The 88X3580 and 88E2580 Octal PHY devices are available now for sampling.