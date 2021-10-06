Micro-miniature connectors offer VSWR of 1.4 for high-frequency apps

Samtec now offers a full line of SMPM solutions with a maximum VSWR of 1.40 and frequency range of DC to 65 GHz. SMPM micro-miniature connectors are ideal in high-frequency applications where push-on coupling is preferred due to space limitations or blind-mate is required. Single-port and multi-port solutions are available.

Multi-port ganged cable assemblies (GC47 & GPPC Series) use a .047″ low-loss flexible cable and an optimized latching system. Eight and ten port configurations on .140″ (3.56 mm) pitch are released. Additional configurations are in development.

The multi-port board-to-board system (GPPB Series) offers three board height options – 5.33 mm (.210″), 8.31 mm (.327″), and 12.70 mm (.500″) – with full detent or smooth bore retention features.

Cable-to-board, single-port SMPM solutions are available on .047″ (RF047-A Series), .086″ (RF086 Series) and Samtec-optimized low-loss flexible cable (RF23C Series) with optional End 2 connectors. SMPM board connectors provide surface mount, edge mount, and straight or right-angle through-hole terminations.

Samtec offers a full line of off-the-shelf products for microwave and millimeter wave applications from 18 GHz to 110 GHz. The precision RF product family supports next generation technology advancements in wireless communication, automotive, radar, SATCOM, aerospace, defense, and test & measurement.

