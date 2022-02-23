Miniaturized common-mode filters target automotive high-speed differential transmission apps

TDK Corporation has developed the KCZ1210DH series common-mode filters for automotive applications. This series provides a noise control function for high-speed differential transmission signal lines for automobiles and is available in 1210 case size (1.25 x 1.0 x 0.5 mm). Mass-production began in February 2022.

An increase in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) has led to rapidly growing demands for forward-sensing cameras and around-view monitors. Common-mode filters are used in autonomous vehicle camera signal lines as anti-noise products. To handle large-volume video signals, the signal transmission rate will continue increasing to build safe and secure autonomous driving systems.

This product supports high-speed signals with over 10 Gbps transmission rates. Additionally, it contributes to noise control in the GHz band generated due to increased speed. By supporting an operating temperature range from -55 ºC to +125 ºC and adopting a conductive resin-based electrode, it controls product cracks from thermal shock while increasing durability against mechanical stresses like substrate strains. The outer dimensions are 1.25 (L) x 1.0 (W) x 0.5 mm (H), which saves board mounting space.

TDK is working on enhancing its inductive devices for ADAS, and moving forward, will expand its line of miniaturized common-mode filters, further supporting market demands for higher-speed differential signals.