Mission computer sports 6th gen Intel atom MCU for deterministic Ethernet networking

Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions has introduced a new ultra-rugged miniature mission computer that combines a low-power, quad-core 6th gen Intel Atom x6400E Series (Elkhart Lake) processor with support for real-time 802.1-based Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) network connectivity. The ultra-small form factor (USFF) has introduced a new ultra-rugged miniature mission computer that combines a low-power, quad-core 6th gen Intel Atom x6400E Series (Elkhart Lake) processor with support for real-time 802.1-based Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) network connectivity. The ultra-small form factor (USFF) Parvus DuraCOR 313 mission computer is one of the industry’s first solutions for deploying a MIL-grade TSN endpoint for deterministic Ethernet connectivity to address time synchronization, ensure low-latency communication, and manage network traffic scheduling.

Providing system architects with one of the smallest and lightest rugged mission computers on the market (~5.2” x 5.4”x 2.0”; ~2 lbs), the DuraCOR 313 delivers significant performance improvement compared to legacy Intel “Baytrail” Atom computing solutions. In fact, the mission computer’s 64-bit Intel architecture features 2x the processing and 3x the graphics performance with 4x the memory capacity and expanded I/O capabilities compared to the legacy DuraCOR 311 computer based on Intel’s E3845 Atom. The DuraCOR 313 is designed for optimal performance in the harshest size, weight, and power (SWaP) constrained environments. Housed in a fanless IP67-rated miniature enclosure with industrial temperature components and MIL-performance circular connectors that are pin-compatible with the DuraCOR 311, the DuraCOR 313 sets the industry standard for environmental testing/qualification with adherence to MIL-STD-810, MIL-STD-461, MIL-STD-1275, MIL-STD-704, and RTCA/DO-160 conditions for environmental, power and EMI (thermal, shock, vibration, dust, water, humidity, altitude, power spikes/surges, conducted/radiated emissions and susceptibility). This modular open systems approach (MOSA) based mission computer provides an ideal commercial off the shelf (COTS) solution for a vehicle, airborne, industrial, manned, and unmanned vehicle and sensor applications.

While the DuraCOR 313 natively supports Gigabit Ethernet, CANbus, USB, serial, video, audio, and digital I/O interfaces, its ultra-modular architecture provides system designers with a vast array of options for add-on I/O cards and flexible data storage. The unit can be configured with up to three slots for add-on Mini-PCIe I/O modules (for video capture, MIL-STD-1553, ARINC 429, RS-232/422/485, and other databus interfaces), as well as optional removable 2.5” SATA SSD storage for high capacity storage, data logging, and information assurance requirements. For applications seeking a turnkey modified-COTS (MCOTS) solution, DuraCOR 313 variants can be pre-integrated with application-specific I/O cards with minimal NRE cost and minimal impact to lead time.

Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is a set of open architecture IEEE-based Ethernet networking capabilities used to support low-latency, precision data delivery over Ethernet for applications that require real-time communications. While traditional defense and aerospace systems rely on older, proven technologies such as MIL-STD-1553, ARINC 429, and CANBus to support time-critical communications, TSN is designed to coexist with today’s low-cost existing Ethernet technologies and will enable Ethernet backbones for future ground vehicles and aircraft that support not only traditional data and communications traffic, but also provide real-time control over Ethernet interfaces to weapons systems, autonomous vehicles, and other devices historically controlled via legacy data buses.

DuraCOR 313 features a Trusted Platform Module (TPM) compliant with the TPM 2.0 specification for creating a secure computing environment. The module ensures that only trusted and signed BIOS and software can execute on the system. Hardware-accelerated encryption is supported through the Intel Advanced Encryption Standard New Instructions (Intel AES-NI) and Intel SHA Extensions. The unit also supports a removable, self-encrypting solid-state disk (SSD) and zeroize discrete to sanitize mission data.

Delivering a significant boost for CPU and GPU performance, plus larger RAM memory capacity over legacy Atom systems, the DuraCOR 313 is ideal for technology upgrade applications seeking low-cost, low-SWaP Intel-compatible mission processing. Further, the unit gives legacy DuraCOR 311 customers a pin-for-pin compatible migration path in a similar form factor chassis with the same mounting holes.