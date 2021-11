Module speeds security integration of OpenVPX MOSA-based systems

Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions

has introduced the industry’s first plug-in module to bring commercial-off-the-shelf, defense-grade system security to rugged OpenVPX-based systems. The XMC-528 Xilinx Ultrascale+ MPSoC XMC Mezzanine Card is the first member of Curtiss-Wright’s new family of enhanced TrustedCOTS (eTCOTS) solutions. This XMC (VITA 42/61) module speeds the integration of advanced security IP, such as Raytheon’s Night Cover product suite and Idaho Scientific ’s Immunity cryptographic products, into OpenVPX and legacy VMEbus system solutions. Using industry-standard interfaces, the XMC-528 card can be hosted on existing system modules – such as Curtiss-Wright’s VME-1910 VPX6-1961, and SOSA-aligned VPX3-1260 single-board computers – to implement advanced data protection. What’s more, the same security IP suite provided by the XMC-528 mezzanine module can also be integrated directly into the onboard security FPGA resident on Curtiss-Wright’s family of security-ready OpenVPX modules – such as the CHAMP-XD1S 3U digital signal processor card and soon to be announced next-generation processor modules. Providing a common advanced security IP solution via both the XMC-528 card and on-module FPGA devices optimizes system architecture flexibility for designers of deployed security solutions.