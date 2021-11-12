Module speeds security integration of OpenVPX MOSA-based systems

Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions has introduced the industry’s first plug-in module to bring commercial-off-the-shelf, defense-grade system security to rugged OpenVPX-based systems. The XMC-528 Xilinx Ultrascale+ MPSoC XMC Mezzanine Card is the first member of Curtiss-Wright’s new family of enhanced TrustedCOTS (eTCOTS) solutions. This XMC (VITA 42/61) module speeds the integration of advanced security IP, such as Raytheon’s Night Cover product suite and Idaho Scientific’s Immunity cryptographic products, into OpenVPX and legacy VMEbus system solutions. Using industry-standard interfaces, the XMC-528 card can be hosted on existing system modules – such as Curtiss-Wright’s VME-1910, VPX6-1961, and SOSA-aligned VPX3-1260 single-board computers – to implement advanced data protection. What’s more, the same security IP suite provided by the XMC-528 mezzanine module can also be integrated directly into the onboard security FPGA resident on Curtiss-Wright’s family of security-ready OpenVPX modules – such as the CHAMP-XD1S 3U digital signal processor card and soon to be announced next-generation processor modules. Providing a common advanced security IP solution via both the XMC-528 card and on-module FPGA devices optimizes system architecture flexibility for designers of deployed security solutions.
Until now, most security IP solutions on the market have required costly and time-consuming customization of the target military hardware on which the security is to be deployed. The XMC-528 enables system designers to add security to any Curtiss-Wright or third-party module supporting an XMC site. This includes OpenVPX or VME modules as well as modules designed to align with The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) and U.S. Army’s C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) technical standards. Systems such as high-performance rack-mount servers can be supported with an appropriate XMC carrier. Using the XMC-528, system integrators can add embedded security to fielded systems without a complete redesign.