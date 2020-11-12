Modules sport 11th Gen Intel Core processors for outdoor/in-vehicle apps

Congatec introduces six new Computer-on-Modules with 11th Gen Intel Core processors for the extended temperature range. Built with high-quality components designed to withstand extreme temperatures from -40 to +85°C, the new COM-HPC and COM Express Type 6 Computer-on-Modules provide all features and services required for reliable operation in the most challenging environments.

The value package includes rugged passive cooling options, optional conformal coating for protection against corrosion due to moisture or condensation, a list of recommended carrier board schematics, and suitable components for the extended temperature range for highest reliability. This impressive technical feature set is complemented by a comprehensive service offering that includes temperature screening, high-speed signal compliance testing along with design-in services, and all training sessions required to simplify the use of congatec’s embedded computer technologies.

Typical use cases for the new industrial-grade COM-HPC and COM Express modules can be found in any kind of rugged applications, outdoor edge devices, and in-vehicle installations, which increasingly leverage embedded vision and artificial intelligence (AI) functions for which congatec provides extensive support as well. Typical verticals are industrial automation, railway, and transportation, smart infrastructure including mission-critical applications such as the energy, oil and gas sector, mobile ambulance equipment, telecommunication, or security, and video surveillance, to name just a few.

Based on the new low-power high-density Tiger Lake SoCs, the new modules for wide temperature environments offer significantly greater CPU performance and nearly 3x higher GPU performance [1], along with state-of-the-art PCIe Gen4 and USB4 support. The most demanding graphics and compute workloads benefit from up to 4 cores, 8 threads, and up to 96 graphics execution units for massively parallel processing throughput in an ultra-rugged shape. The integrated graphics can be used as parallel processing units for convolutional neural networks (CNN) or as an AI and deep learning accelerator. Using the Intel OpenVINO software toolkit that includes optimized calls for OpenCV, OpenCL kernels, and other industry tools and libraries, workloads can be extended across CPU, GPU, and FPGA computes units to accelerate AI workloads, including computer vision, audio, speech, language, and recommendation systems.

The TDP is scalable from 12W to 28W, enabling truly immersive 4k UHD system designs with passive cooling only. The impressive performance of the ultra-rugged conga-HPC/cTLU COM-HPC module and the conga-TC570 COM Express Type 6 module has been made available in a real-time capable design and also includes real-time hypervisor support from Real-Time Systems for virtual machine deployments and workload consolidation in edge computing scenarios.

The conga-HPC/cTLU COM-HPC Client Size A module, as well as the conga-TC570 COM Express Compact module will be available with new scalable 11th Gen Intel Core processors for extreme temperatures ranging from -40 to +85°C. Both modules are the first to support PCIe x4 in Gen 4 performance to connect peripherals with massive bandwidth. In addition, designers can leverage 8x PCIe Gen 3.0 x1 lanes. Where the COM-HPC module offers the latest 2x USB 4.0, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2, and 8x USB 2.0, the COM Express module offers 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 and 8x USB 2.0 in compliance with the PICMG specification. For networking, the COM-HPC module offers 2x 2.5 GbE, whereas the COM Express module executes 1x GbE, with both supporting TSN. Sound is provided via I2S and SoundWire in the COM-HPC version and HDA on the COM Express modules. Comprehensive board support packages are provided for all leading RTOS, including hypervisor support from Real-Time Systems as well as Linux, Windows, and Android.