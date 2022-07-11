Multilayer chip antenna covers 700-960 MHz, 1,710-2,690 MHz ranges

Würth Elektronik is now launching an additional multilayer chip antenna for the miniaturization of radio applications. Measuring just 40 x 6 x 5 mm, the WE-MCA antenna (7488918022) covers the 700 to 960 MHz and 1710 to 2690 MHz frequency ranges. With its hitherto unachieved form factor and slender profile, the antenna offers an excellent size-to-performance ratio.

WE-MCA is ideally suited for applications such as GSM 900, WLAN/WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS/GNSS, ZigBee, and mobile communication (4G/LTE). Together with a broad variety of radio modules and EMC products for high-frequency applications, Würth Elektronik offers a complete portfolio of products for the development of radio applications, including among others compact IoT and smart-building applications. With an operating temperature range from -40°C to +85°C, these chip antennas are also perfectly suited for robust applications.

The layout of miniaturized radio applications and the selection of suitable inductors and capacitors to eliminate interferences is an art in itself. This is why Würth Elektronik also offers Antenna Matching and Characterization Support for its WE-MCA range of multilayer chip antennas.

The WE-MCA chip antennas are supplied packaged in reels for SMT assembly, with no restrictions regarding the number of items. Free-of-charge samples are available on request.