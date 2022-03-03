1.27 mm pitch board-to-board battery connectors for battery pack integration

Kyocera AVX has further expanded its well-proven portfolio of battery connectors for board-to-board and battery pack integration applications with the release of a new fine-pitch connector series designed for medical, industrial, and networking applications. The newest additions to this product portfolio, which already offered the broadest selection of standard battery connectors currently available on the market, are the new 9155-020 Series 1.27mm-pitch battery connectors.

Like the rest of the 9155 series product family, the new 9155-020 series 1.27 mm-pitch battery connectors feature ultra-robust and -reliable gold-plated beryllium copper (BeCu) contacts proven to establish and maintain high-integrity electrical connections in harsh application environments with operating temperatures extending from –40° to 125°C for up to 15,000 mating cycles. They also feature low-profile, UL94 V-0 flame retardant, glass-filled liquid crystal polymer (LCP) insulators that measure just 2.35 mm high, have a nominal working height of 2.5–3.1 mm, and are end-to-end stackable for broad configuration and application suitability. The new 9155-020 Series 1.27 mm-pitch battery connectors are currently available in two-, three-, four-, and five-way variants with a nominal force working range spanning 0.30–0.55 N, a minimum of 0.8 μm ductile nickel underplate, a minimum of 0.75 μm hard gold in the contact area, and 1.5–3.0 μm lead-free matte tin on the tails. Two- and three-way variants are rated for a full 3 A per contact, while four- and five-way variants are rated for 2 A per contact, and all four immediately available part numbers are rated for 400 Vac.

The new 9155-020 Series 1.27 mm-pitch battery connectors are optimized for use in a broad, cross-market range of compact, lightweight, and low-profile handheld and portable devices that require docking or cradle charging. Ideal applications include portable medical equipment, such as battery packs for portable oxygen generators, patient monitoring equipment, industrial devices with pluggable or programming modules, and internet appliances that require battery backup.

“Kyocera AVX has more than 25 years’ experience designing, developing, and supplying battery connectors proven to establish and maintain high-integrity electrical connections and reliably withstand a wide range of operating temperatures and up to 15,000 mating cycles. And we also offer the broadest selection of standard battery connectors currently available on the market,” said Joe Falcone, director of global marketing for Kyocera AVX. “In addition, although other connector suppliers offer battery connectors as well, none of them offer the same connector heights and contact pitches available in our portfolio. Further, Kyocera AVX designs each contact to deliver the forces and deflection required by the targeted applications and always uses beryllium copper as the base material for our contacts to ensure maximum durability and reliability over the product lifecycle, while competing connectors often employ lower-grade metal contacts that frequently result in field failures.”

“The new fine-pitch 9155-020 series battery connectors complete the 9155 series product family, which now offers a wide range of configuration, pitch, insulator height, working height, and nominal force options ideally suited for use in an extensive range of portable and handheld electronics applications that require docking or cradle charging,” said Jiri Vojacek, product manager for Kyocera AVX. “Additionally, if you can’t find the solution you need in the broad range of standard 9155 series battery connectors now available, each series in this product family can be customized to suit your individual application demands.”

The new fine-pitch 9155-020 series battery connectors are supplied in tape and reel packaging for compatibility with automated pick and place equipment, feature 1,100 parts per 330 mm reel, and are compatible with RoHS soldering processes. Standard lead-time for the series is nine weeks.

