Online application guide offers switching topology component overviews

Würth Elektronik provides the new Web Application Guide at https://www.we-online.de/applicationguide/en. The easy-to-use tool offers the most common switching regulator and interface topologies – for example, buck converters, CAN, or Ethernet interfaces – and an overview of which components are required for them. From here, there is a direct link to ordering free component samples.

With the help of clear and deliberately simple schematic representations, the user quickly gets an overview of the structure of the application and the suitable product range from Würth Elektronik. Helpful hints, for example on the selection of active components as well as EMC tips, also facilitate the layout of the PCB design where it goes beyond the Würth Elektronik range. For the exact specification of the component requirements according to electrical and mechanical parameters (e. g. current, voltage, inductance, and design), the user can either use the filter function on the product page or the full functionality of the simulation tool REDEXPERT. In both cases, the user can then place the desired item in the shopping cart, select additional components of the application and order free samples or enter inquiries.