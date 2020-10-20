Open-source software, hardware advances autonomous applications with GNSS

Septentrio announces two important open-source resources for its GPS/GNSS module receivers. The first, ROSaic, is a ROS (Robot Operating System) driver for the mosaic-X5 module as well as other Septentrio GNSS receivers. The second project, mosaicHAT, is an open-source hardware reference design combining mosaic-X5 with a Raspberry Pi single-board computer. Both projects facilitate the integration of centimeter-level reliable positioning into robotic and other machine automation applications.

ROSaic driver operates on ROS, a widely-used programming environment within the industry as well as academics, commonly used for integrating robot technology and developing advanced robotics and autonomous systems. ROS allows data from numerous sensors to be combined allowing high levels of autonomy.

The mosaicHAT project facilitates accurate and reliable GNSS positioning for robotics and automation on a hardware level. Numerous engineers today use Raspberry Pi for prototyping and initial integrations. The mosaicHAT board is an easy way for integrators to get started with Septentrio’s mosaic-X5 GNSS module. By plugging mosaicHAT into a compatible Raspberry Pi, users have access to high-accuracy positioning with a high update rate, ideal for machine navigation and control. The small 56×65 mm board exposes basic interfaces such as USB, serial, and general-purpose communication pins. The reference design, footprint, and documentation are available for easy board printing or further customization.