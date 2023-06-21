OpenWiFi gets interoperability validation

CableLabs announced the successful validation of new interoperable hardware and software, version 2.9, and the commissioning of a refreshed OpenWiFi Community Lab to serve as a testing ground and demonstration stage for global cable operators. This new initiative is part of CableLabs’ ongoing collaboration with the Telecom Infra Project.

OpenWiFi is a community-developed open-source platform designed to lower the cost of developing and operating Wi-Fi networks. It includes a cloud controller SDK and an enterprise-grade access point (AP) firmware and is designed and validated to work seamlessly together. Interoperable companies participating in the trial and OpenWiFi Lab include hardware manufacturers ActionTec, EdgeCore, HFCL, Indio Networks, and Lindsay Broadband, and software cloud controllers companies HFCL, NetExperience, Wavespot, and Indio Networks.

This new version of OpenWiFi is built on the uCentral communication layer and supports Multi Pre-Shared Key allowing devices to log in based on MAC address. It also supports a captive portal to require user interaction before they are granted Wi-Fi access. For advanced connectivity, OpenWiFi supports OpenRoaming, from the Wireless Broadband Alliance, a roaming federation service enabling an automatic and secure Wi-Fi experience globally.