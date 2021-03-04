Oscillators for LVPECL, LVDS feature low current consumption

The SLO Series oscillator is designed with fundamental and third overtone crystals using Mesa blank technology and a frequency range of 100MHz to 320MHz at 3.3V and 2.5V (135MHz to 175MHz at 1.8V).

The current consumption is 15mA typical (20mA max) for LVDS oscillators and 40mA typical (50mA max) for LVPECL oscillators. Compared to other manufacturers, this is the lowest current consumption available on the market. It also boasts an ideal phase jitter performance of 120fs typical (150fs MAX). The available package sizes are 7.0×5.0mm, 5.0×3.2mm, and 3.2×2.5mm.