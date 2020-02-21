Oven controlled voltage controlled SAW oscillators reach 1.2 GHz

IQD Frequency Products has launched a range of high-frequency Oven Controlled Voltage Controlled SAW Oscillators (OCVCSOs). Three frequencies are currently available in the OCVCSO series, 400MHz, 800MHz and 1.2GHz and they are packaged in a 25.4 x 22 x 13.2mm industry standard SMD package.

These OCVCSOs have a noise floor of 10dB to 15dB lower than an OCXO at the same frequency, enabling a much-improved phase noise performance for applications such as radar detection systems. The 400MHz OCVCSO frequency is generated from a fundamental high-Q SAW resonator, whereas the 800MHz and 1.2GHz are generated using high-frequency fundamental SAW resonator with a low noise frequency doubler. Multiplying the frequency only once enables superior phase noise performance, down to -168dBc/Hz at the floor level and jitter between 10kHz to 100MHz of <10fs. The 400MHz OCVCSO being based on a fundamental frequency has a phase noise performance of -174dBc/Hz at the floor level and jitter of <5fs.

With stabilities down to ±2ppm over an operating temperature range of 0 to +50 degrees C and aging of ±6ppm max over 10 years these new lightweight OCVCSOs, weighing only 8 grams, are ideal not only for radar but also simulators, communication systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The OCVCSO operates from a 5V supply with power consumption of between 0.8W to 1W, has a 50Ω sine output and a voltage control option, which enables the frequency to be pulled by a minimum of ±6ppm.