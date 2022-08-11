PHY IP handles USB 2.0 in a small footprint

Arasan announces the immediate availability of its 2nd generation of USB PHY for the USB 2.0 Specification. Arasan 2nd generation USB PHY is a result of its continual evolution over decades, resulting in this generation with ultra-low area and power specifically targeting IoT and Mobile Devices. The highest Priority has been paid to area optimization with the goal to offer the industry’s smallest USB 2.0 PHY. The USB 2.0 PHY was originally acquired by Arasan from Mentor Graphics as part of our corporate objective to offer a Total IP solution across our entire product line, including USB.

Arasan is among the industry’s first providers of USB IP with the launch of its USB 1.1 Device IP in 1996 and the industry ONLY provider to offer a Total USB 2.0 IP Solution which includes its USB 2.0 Host IP Core, USB 2.0 Device IP Core, USB 2.0 Hub IP, USB 2.0 OTG IP, the USB 2.0 PHY IP and software for multiple OS. Arasan’s USB 2.0 PHY also supports all the additional features required by the USB 2.0 Hub Specifications and is seamlessly integrated with its USB controller IP, including the USB 2.0 Hub IP.

Over decades, Arasan’s USB IP has been used in a varied range of applications including the defense sector on mission-critical projects.

Arasan’s 2nd Gen USB 2.0 IP is available on nodes 28nm to 5nm immediately. The legacy USB 2.0 PHY is available from 180nm to 40nm on multiple foundries. Arasan’s USB 2.0 PHY is also offered as a crystal-less PHY saving on the BoM.