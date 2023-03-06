Planar transformers pump out up to 70 W for DC-DC converters

Bourns, Inc. introduced its Model PLN0xx-ED21 Series Planar Transformers with the advanced features needed to meet today’s high frequency, smaller space power conversion application requirements. These forward converter transformers are designed to deliver outstanding high volumetric power density, low loss, and exceptional efficiency in a compact, low-height profile design. Bourns Model PLN0xx-ED21 Series Planar Transformers also are designed for greater reliability due to their enhanced thermal conduction and heat dissipation properties.

The advent of planar-style transformer components increases design flexibility and offers efficiency and power density advantages over conventional wire-wound transformer designs due to significantly reduced AC resistance losses. Providing from 48 watts up to 70 watts of output power in applications with input voltages ranging from 33 to 57 VDC and a switching frequency of 250 kHz, Model PLN0xx-ED21 Series planar transformers have low leakage inductance from 0.29μH to 0.60 μH and a volt-second time of 81.6 (V-µsec). The series offers 33 V to 57 V input voltage, 5 V to 12 V output voltage at 4 to 14 A output with various turns ratios. These features and their compact design make Bourns Model PLN0xx-ED21 Series planar transformers ideal power conversion solutions for high-density industrial power systems, low-profile Switched-Mode Power Supplies (SMPS), LED lighting applications, Battery Management Systems (BMS), PoE applications, and many other forward transformer applications.

These new planar transformers from Bourns use standard PWB material for the transformer windings, soldered to an SMT header to create a simple-to-use, surface mount component that helps ease assembly. In addition, Bourns’ custom magnetics product engineers are able to support many modification and customization requests for this planar transformer series.