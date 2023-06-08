Power amps serve Ka, Q, U, V, E and W bands

Pasternack has released a new series of waveguide power amplifiers designed to cover high mm-wave frequency bands ranging from 26.5 GHz to 96 GHz.

This line of waveguide power amplifiers offers exceptional performance and versatility to meet the demands of industries such as SATCOM, radar, wireless infrastructure, 5G, and more.

These new waveguide power amplifiers leverage advanced GaAs and GaN MMIC semiconductor technology, providing high efficiency in a compact package. With gain levels ranging from 25 dB to 35 dB and output Psat levels between 20 dBm and 31 dBm, these amplifiers ensure optimal performance across popular Ka, Q, U, V, E, and W bands.

Pasternack’s waveguide power amplifiers are designed to withstand harsh environments, boasting rugged, MIL-grade, gold-plated aluminum waveguide packages. They operate in temperatures from minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit to 176 F (minus 40 Celsius to 80 C). They can endure exposure to up to 95% relative humidity and altitudes up to 10,000 feet.

These waveguide power amplifiers are ideal for a variety of airborne and ground-based applications, including satellite communications, wireless infrastructure, 5G networks, radar systems, research and development, prototype/proof of concept, and testing and measurement.

Pasternack’s new waveguide power amplifiers are in stock and available for same-day shipping.