Power inductors feature semi-shielded wirewound construction

Bourns, Inc. released its Model SRN2012T semi-shielded power inductor series. The new inductors employ wire-wound construction on a ferrite core to offer high inductance and Q values. They also offer a superior self-resonant frequency plus low DC resistance in a compact size with an operating temperature range of -40 to +125 °C. Such features make this series ideal for RF signal processing, resonant circuits, decoupling and noise filters, and DC power line applications for audio headsets, true wireless stereo headsets, cable modems, set-top boxes, hard disk drives, tablets, and various mobile electronic devices.

Applying a magnetic-epoxy coating to the perimeter of the inductor winding provides enhanced shielding and lower magnetic field radiation compared to non-shielded options. Since wire-wound construction provides better performance than multilayer or film around the core construction, lower DC resistance and high Q values of 13 to 15 are possible in these miniature-sized power inductors. High Q values provide a high impedance at resonance in inductive-capacitive circuits and low loss at high-frequency operation. Bourns Model SRN2012T power inductors also feature a high self-resonant frequency, which enables low distributed capacitance and consistent inductive characteristics over a wide frequency span. With saturation current up to 1100 mA and rated current up to 1300 mA, these new power inductors from Bourns maintain high inductance at a greater peak current and meet the requirements of common DC power line applications.

Bourns Model SRN2012T power inductors are available now and are RoHS compliant* and halogen-free**.