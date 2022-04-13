Electrical Engineering News and Products

Power integrity analysis software certified for GF platforms

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that its new mPower Digital solution for power integrity analysis of analog, digital, and mixed-signal IC designs is now certified for digital analysis of designs using GlobalFoundries’ (GF) platforms.

The significant power and performance advancements of GF’s feature-rich platforms, equipped with advanced features such as RF, automotive, ultra-low-power memory, and logic, make them ideal for next-generation ICs targeting the automotive, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and communications markets, as well as other high-performance digital and mixed-signal applications.

Siemens’ mPower integrated circuit (IC) power integrity verification solution supports analog, digital, and mixed-signal designs, while enabling comprehensive power, electromigration (EM), and voltage drop (IR) analysis. GF has qualified Siemens’ mPower Digital flow, and customers can request PDK support for any technology.

