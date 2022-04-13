Power integrity analysis software certified for GF platforms

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that its new mPower Digital solution for power integrity analysis of analog, digital, and mixed-signal IC designs is now certified for digital analysis of designs using GlobalFoundries’ (GF) platforms.

The significant power and performance advancements of GF’s feature-rich platforms, equipped with advanced features such as RF, automotive, ultra-low-power memory, and logic, make them ideal for next-generation ICs targeting the automotive, 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and communications markets, as well as other high-performance digital and mixed-signal applications.

Siemens’ mPower integrated circuit (IC) power integrity verification solution supports analog, digital, and mixed-signal designs, while enabling comprehensive power, electromigration (EM), and voltage drop (IR) analysis. GF has qualified Siemens’ mPower Digital flow, and customers can request PDK support for any technology.