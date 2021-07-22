EMC RF-over-fiber test system now works with LabView

The EMP/EMC ruggedized and shielded RF-over-fiber Sentinel 3 system now has a driver that is compatible with LabVIEW based systems. The driver has been approved by National Instruments and provides a high level of accuracy at±1⁄4 dB across the Sentinel 3 link gain.

The Sentinel 3 system basically consists of remote RF sensors that connect back to a mainframe chassis via fiber optic cables, keeping the mainframe safely away from the RF fields of interest. The new driver uses the standard LabVIEW architecture and provides users with the ability to easily create an application to control Sentinel 3 and run repeatable and consistent tests that improve data accuracy. The on-screen display on the Sentinel 3 unit helps to show users the graphical programming from LabVIEW, allowing for instant test results to be displayed. As a result, manual processing is removed, saving time by a factor of four.

Within the system, users can use LabVIEW to set the transmitter and receiver gain mode, including Automatic Gain Control (AGC). It can be used to adjust the display on the Sentinel 3 to show different panel information including Tx and Rx gain, power mode, stability, status, remaining battery charge and system information, depending on what the users need.

Richard Jacklin, Global Sales Director of PPM Test, comments: “It’s critical that intelligent RF over fibre products like Sentinel 3 can work and interoperate with test & measurement graphical environments like LabVIEW. A great milestone in the Sentinel 3 development; and now working with more EMC test users.”

PPM Test Div., Pulse Power and Measurement Ltd., Unit 65 Shrivenham Hundred Business Park, Watchfield, Swindon, Wiltshire, SN6 8TY UK, +44 (0) 1793 784389, sales@ppmtest.com, www.ppmtest.com.