PSMA/PELS sponsors pre-APEC power electronics capacitor workshop

The Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA) and the IEEE Power Electronics Society (IEEE PELS) are jointly sponsoring their annual Capacitors in Power Electronics Workshop. This year’s all-day workshop entitled, “Influences on Capacitors, How Materials and Environmental Effects Influence Capacitor Performance,” will take place in-person on Saturday, March 19, 2022. The workshop will be conducted on the day before and in the same venue as APEC 2022 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Tex.

The day-long Capacitor Workshop is scheduled to open with a keynote presentation from Tomas Zednicek, President of EPCI – European Passive Components Institute who will discuss the future of capacitor technologies and will set the stage for the full day workshop. The Technical Presentations will include speakers from world-class manufacturers including KEMET – a YAGEO company, KYOCERA – AVX, Würth Elektronik, and CapXon Europe who will present information about materials, technologies and environmental influences. Presenters from Universities in New Zealand and the United States will discuss the latest research results on various technologies. The Workshop

will also feature panel discussions with the presenters allowing the attendees to submit questions and for the panel to address and expand on the material presented.

This workshop will address the needs of both beginners and advanced designers of DC-DC converters, frequency drives, inverters and other power conversation applications. The agenda addresses application-based challenges on capacitor technologies rising from the introduction of GaN and SiC topologies, the impact of e-mobility and the latest capacitor developments. The impact of market shortages on new developments and possible solutions to overcome actual problems will also be discussed. Capacitor technologies reviewed include supercapacitors, tantalums, polymer horizontal chips, ceramic specialties and the latest film developments.

During breakfast, lunch and the end-of-day networking period there will be demonstrations of products, technologies, equipment and measurements to highlight many of the key concepts discussed during the presentations. These demonstrations will show the reliability and practical performance of various capacitors in applications. Nearly all Capacitor technologies from Aluminum to Polymer, from Ceramics to Tantalum, from Film to EDLC, are included in the workshop agenda. Attendees will also be able to visit the technical demonstrations for the Power Magnetics @ High Frequency Workshop that will be held concurrently.

For more information on the capacitor workshop and registration, please visit: http://www.psma.com/technical-forums/capacitor/workshopAbout