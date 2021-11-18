Registration now open for APEC 2022 in Houston, March 20-24

Registration for the 37th Annual Applied Power Electronics Conference – APEC 2022 – is now open. The conference and exhibition, running March 20-24 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, continues the long-standing tradition of addressing issues of immediate and long-term interest to the practicing power electronic engineer. Outstanding technical content, including Technical Program Papers, Industry Sessions and Professional Education Seminars, will be offered at one of the lowest registration costs of any IEEE conference. APEC 2022 promises to provide attendees with a truly significant professional experience. Complete details for registering and hotel booking can be found at APEC Registration.

APEC offers discounted rates at two hotels near the Houston Convention Center. Attendees are encouraged to secure their reservations early, as these hotels are expected to book up well in advance of the conference. Hotel reservations can only be made following conference registration. Links to APEC’s contracted hotels will be sent via an automatic registration confirmation email. For more details, attendees can visit the Travel Information page.

A special highlight of APEC 2022 will be the Wednesday evening Social Event at the NASA Space Center. The entire facility, including the Johnson Space Center Park, will be open exclusively to APEC attendees. The event will be catered by Wolfgang Puck – and it might even include surprise appearances by former astronauts.

The Premier Event in Applied Power Electronics, APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. This is not just a designer’s conference. APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics:

Equipment OEMs that use power supplies and dc-dc converters in their equipment

Designers of power supplies, dc-dc converters, motor drives, uninterruptable power supplies, inverters and any other power electronic circuits, equipment and systems

Manufacturers and suppliers of components and assemblies used in power electronics

Manufacturing, quality and test engineers involved with power electronics equipment

Marketing, sales and anyone involved in the business of power electronics

Compliance engineers testing and qualifying power electronics equipment or equipment that uses power electronics