Quad-channel digital isolators for automotive and industrial applications

Modern electronic systems in automotive and industrial applications require robust, efficient, and precise data communication capabilities to ensure optimal performance. To meet these needs, Infineon Technologies AG is introducing its ISOFACE quad-channel digital isolators, emphasizing a broader portfolio of isolation technologies.

The ISOFACE quad-channel digital isolators are available in two categories. The ISOFACE 4DIRx4xxHA family with AEC-Q100 qualification is designed for automotive applications such as onboard chargers (OBC), battery management systems (BMS), inverters, and motor control. The ISOFACE 4DIRx4xxH family is fully qualified according to JEDEC and is designed for industrial applications such as renewables, servers, telecom, industrial switch-mode power supplies (SMPS), industrial automation, and isolated serial peripheral interface (SPI). The products come in a wide-body 300 mil PG-DSO-16 package with four data channels, providing enhanced isolation and ensuring reliable data communications in demanding environments.

The ISOFACE quad-channel digital isolators offer an operating supply voltage range from 2.7 to 6.5 V. Even with this wide supply voltage range, their low current consumption remains efficient, capping at 1.6 mA per channel when operating at speeds up to 1 Mbps with a 3.3 V supply voltage and a 15 pF load capacitance. In addition, Infineon’s robust Coreless Transformer (CT) technology provides high immunity against system noise (common mode transient immunity of minimum 100 kV/µs) and withstands up to 5700 V RMS isolation voltage.

ISOFACE digital isolators are rugged, making them ideal for challenging environments where extreme temperatures are common. For the isolators for automotive applications, their durability is underscored by their ability to function effectively within Grade I ambient temperature conditions, enduring temperatures as low as -40°C and as high as +125°C. They can handle various environmental challenges, such as voltage transients, electromagnetic interference (EMI), electrostatic discharge (ESD), and electrical disturbances, ensuring dependable performance. Their precise timing performance, owing to low propagation delay and minimal channel-to-channel mismatch, mitigates the risk of corruption and safeguards data integrity. Furthermore, their pin-to-pin compatibility adds stability to power supplies, improving overall system reliability.

The isolators are adept at minimizing signal noise over a wide supply voltage range, and their precise timing performance and compatibility features enable high power density designs. Component-level and system-level certification simplifies safety approvals and speeds time-to-market, making ISOFACE digital isolators a valuable choice for robust and efficient electronic systems.

The ISOFACE quad-channel digital isolators’ productive samples for the six variants and the starter kits are available now. The remaining two variants (4DIR0400HX and 4DIR0401HX) with (4+0) configuration will be available in Q4 2023.