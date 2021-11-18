Radiation dosimeters weigh in at just 17 gm

Teledyne e2v HiRel announced the availability of 3 new radiation dosimeter models that further broaden its popular range of radiation measurement devices. Aimed at high altitude aerospace applications and all space applications from GEO satellites and LEO constellations to scientific exploration, each new model occupies minimal volume and adds only 17g weight to any mission.

For many space and high altitude aerospace applications, it is of critical importance to know the amount of radiation that the platform has been subjected to. Teledyne’s Microdosimeter NuDOS001, NuDOS002, and NuDOS003 measures the Total Ionizing Dose (TID) of Low-, Medium-, and High-LET (Linear Energy Transfer) radiation and can be polled in real-time to monitor events as they happen. Deploying a system of all three models can provide spectral information about the environment.

Devices are available for ordering and shipment now, from Teledyne e2v HiRel or an authorized distributor, in commercial versions and with the option of Class H equivalent screening.