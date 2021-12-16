Radiation tolerant 20-GHz SPDT absorptive RF switch targets space applications

Teledyne e2v HiRel announces the availability of a rad-tolerant 20 GHz, Single Pole Double Throw (SPDT) absorptive RF switch, model TDSW020A2T, that is ideal for use in demanding high reliability, space and defense applications and is now available with qualified material off-the-shelf. This new RF switch, developed on 0.15 μm InGaAs pHEMT technology, will be available as die and is qualified per MIL-PRF-38534 Class K-equivalent for space applications.

The TDSW020A2T leverages monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) design techniques that deliver superior performance in the Ku and K microwave and millimeter-wave bands. The switch delivers low insertion loss, high isolation, fast switching times, and high linearity across a wide frequency band from dc to 20 GHz and attains an input power of 1 dB compression of 28 dBm (typical). Class K equivalent element evaluation is performed per wafer.

The TDSW020A2T is TID radiation tolerant to 100 krad (Si), making it an excellent choice for satellites and other high-altitude, high-reliability applications. For more information on all of Teledyne e2v HiRel’s space offerings, review our portfolio of semiconductors, converters, and processors, and related services here on the Teledyne Defense Electronics website.

Devices are available for ordering and shipment today, from Teledyne e2v HiRel or an authorized distributor, with the option of Classes H- or K-equivalent screening. They are shipped from our DoD Trusted Facility in Milpitas, California.