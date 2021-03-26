Reference design covers 5 to 40-W dc-dc multi-module

Ultra Librarian announced its partnership with TDK to bring design engineers a 5W to 40W DC-DC multi-module reference design, from TDK’s µPOL Embedded DC-DC Converters product line, that enables design engineers to go from concept to design in under 15 minutes.

Reference designs are a key tool to help engineers understand, qualify, and successfully implement new components into their designs. To save time and reduce risk, engineers often end up using portions of the reference design circuitry in their design as these have already been tested and qualified by the component vendor. Unfortunately, most reference designs are only available in PDF or other static formats, requiring engineers to re-create the designs in their CAD tools, wasting time and creating opportunities for error during transcription. Reference designs from Ultra Librarian can be downloaded as native CAD files by design engineers, eliminating the risk and inefficiencies caused by downloading PDFs. This TDK reference design is available in OrCAD, Allegro PCB, Altium, Design Spark, Eagle, KiCAD, Mentor DX Designer, and Mentor PADS Logic formats, allowing designers to hit the ground running.