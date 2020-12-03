Richardson Electronics to stock UnitedSiC Generation 4 SiC FETs

Electronics distributor Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will now stock UnitedSiC’s Gen 4 SiC FETs. The Gen 4 SiC FETs, named UJ4C, are the first and only devices to be rated at 750 V. Based on key Figures of Merit (FoM), the UJ4C series enables new performance levels and works with all the typical Si IGBT, Si MOSFET, and SiC MOSFET drive voltages.

Available in 18- and 60-mΩ options and 3- and 4-lead TO247 packages, these new SiC FETs (UJ4C075018K3S, UJ4C075060K3S, UJ4C075018K4S, UJ4C075060K4S), provide better efficiency, reduced on-resistance per unit area, low intrinsic capacitance, and offer the lowest integral diode VF with excellent reverse recovery and reduced dead-time losses.

In hard-switching applications, these products exhibit the lowest R DS(on) x E OSS (mΩ-uJ) resulting in lower turn-on and turn-off loss, while in soft-switching applications, their low R DS(on) x C oss(tr) (mΩ-nF) specification provides lower conduction loss and higher frequency. Applications that benefit the most from these devices are automotive, industrial charging, telecom rectifiers, datacenter PFC, and DC-DC conversion as well as renewable energy and energy storage.

“Congratulations UnitedSiC on being the first to reach a 750-V rating,” said Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice President of Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group. “This evolution in power conversion technology is a win for the industry. We are excited to partner with UnitedSiC on this exciting expansion to their product portfolio.”

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.