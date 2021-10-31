Rugged AI platform enhances inference computing in data-driven embedded systems

The new Jetsys-5320 from Elma Electronic Inc. meets the growing data processing needs of extremely rugged and mobile embedded computing applications by easily handling data-intensive computation tasks. It provides complex GPGPU inference computing at the edge for deep learning (DL) and machine learning (ML) operations in artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Used for high-performance intelligent video analytics (IVA), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and AI at the edge, as well as in unmanned or autonomous vehicles and robots, the new system combines the power of NVIDIA-based computation with unmatched ruggedization in a compact, low-power platform.

The new Jetsys-5320 increases visual intelligence throughout transportation and defense applications including high-resolution sensor systems, movement tracking security systems, automatic target recognition, threat location detection, and prediction as well as machine condition-based monitoring and predictive maintenance, semi-autonomous driving, and driver advisory systems.

At the heart of the JetSys-5320 is the NVIDIA Jetson TX2i System-on-Module (SoM), enabling real-time AI inferencing and DL/ML capabilities. Paired with a dual-core Denver 2 64-bit CPU and quad-core ARM A57 Complex and 256 CUDA cores, NVIDIA’s Pascal architecture delivers 1.3 TFLOP of performance.

The rugged system also provides HD-SDI, Gigabit Ethernet with Power-over-Ethernet, USB 3.0 interfaces for video capture, and Mini PCIe expansion slots. The JetSys-5320 operates in temperatures from -40°C to 71°C, offers IP67 rated ingress protection, and meets MIL-STD-810G for harsh environments.

Elma’s other SFF modular embedded computing systems include the ComSys family for communication-based computing and NetSys series for networking applications.