SBCs, modules incorporate new atom x6000E series processors

congatec welcomes the launch of Intel’s new low-power processor generation on five embedded form factors. To be made available on SMARC, Qseven, COM Express Compact, and Mini Computer-on-Modules as well as Pico-ITX Single Board Computers (SBCs), the different /, Intel Celeron and Pentium N & J Series processors (code named “Elkhart Lake”) based on low-power 10 nm technology will pave the way for a new generation of edge-connected embedded systems. The new congatec boards and modules impress with doubled graphics performance for up to three simultaneous displays running at 4kp60 and a whopping 50% more (1) multi-thread computing power compared to their predecessors on up to 4 cores. Further benefits especially welcomed in real-time industrial markets are Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), Intel Time Coordinated Computing (Intel TCC) and Real Time Systems (RTS) hypervisor support as well as BIOS configurable ECC and extended temperature options from -40°C to +85°C.

Additionally, the new processors are a perfect fit for any non-real-time application as it offers numerous further features and functions that are essential for today’s edge-connected embedded systems such as POS, kiosk, and digital signage systems as well as distributed gaming and lottery terminals, to name just a few installations requiring remote machine-to-machine communication.

For this purpose, congatec’s new Intel Atom, Celeron, and Pentium processor based boards and modules include innovative co-processor executable options for comprehensive out-of-band management plus a full range of embedded security capabilities to build consistent real trusted applications such as verified boot, measured boot, Intel Platform Trust Technology (Intel PTT) and Intel Dynamic Application Loader (Intel DAL). Supporting the Intel Distribution of OpenVino toolkit and Microsoft ML, the new boards and modules will also accelerate the implementation of machine learning algorithms, e.g. for predictive maintenance.

Further technical enhancements include up to 16 GB LPDDR4x memory support with up to 4267 MT/s, PCIe Gen3, and USB 3.1 for enhanced data bandwidth as well as onboard UFS 2.1 (Universal Flash Storage). Compared to eMMC, this new storage technology has substantially higher bandwidth, faster data processing, and greater storage capacities. All this is offered on the same footprint and can be used even for primary boot and storage.