Scanning LiDAR unit weighs in at just 59 g

LightWare LiDAR LLC is now shipping the smallest and lightest scanning LiDAR on the market.

This USA-based company specializes in the design and manufacture of LiDAR sensors for autonomous vehicles and machines. The award-winning SF45 scanning microLiDAR weighs just 59g but delivers the performance of much larger sensors.

The SF45 enables a whole new world of applications by providing accurate position, distance, and proximity sensing to drones and UGVs. Able to detect obstacles in bright sunlight at 50m, the SF45 delivers a clear understanding of the machine’s environment to either the onboard autopilot or a remote operator.

To complement the SF45, LightWare LiDAR manufactures a family of microLiDAR sensors such as the tiny SF000/B (only 8g). Data from these sensors allow drones a safe take-off and precision landing, to hold position near an object being inspected or closely follow terrain without flying into trees.

The microLiDAR family is compatible with standard autopilots (Ardupilot/PX4) and API’s are provided for custom controllers, such as RaspberryPi and Arduino.

LightWare’s SF45, a 1st place winner of the AUVSI Xcellence Awards, will be showcased at the world’s largest trade show for unmanned and autonomous systems, XPONENTIAL (booth 3362, 17-19 August, Atlanta).