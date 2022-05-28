Security suite mitigates IoT vulnerabilities

Global technology leader Laird Connectivity has released its new range of added value software services, Summit Suite. Summit Suite gathers the most important security features and services into one package to mitigate risk and reduce threats through the entire product lifecycle.

Summit Suite allows Laird Connectivity customers to simplify the process of protecting their devices. Customers choose from Laird Connectivity’s IoT hardware and can combine it with multiple layers of security software and enterprise connectivity, all from a single partner. By selecting from the Summit Suite range, customers can manage every part of the security lifecycle.

“Summit Suite is built on our expertise from decades of partnership with medical and industrial device makers,” said Dan Kephart, Senior Product Manager, Laird Connectivity. “The goal of the Summit Suite portfolio is to simplify the process of protecting devices and give our customers the flexibility to choose the security features that are the right fit for their products and end applications.”

Summit Suite consists of four main components: Secure Connectivity, FIPS Cryptographic Modules, Chain of Trust Device Security, and Software Vulnerability Monitoring and Remediation.

At its base is Summit Suite Secure Connectivity, an enterprise-grade software suite that unlocks the full Wi-Fi potential of select product families, including the Summit 60, 60 Series SOM, Summit SOM 8M Plus, IG60 and additional product lines in the near future. Laird Connectivity has ensured that the Wi-Fi security of these product families stays ahead of enterprise Wi-Fi network industry trends by proactively upgrading support from the current industry standard WPA2-Enterprise and TLS 1.2 to the next generation WPA3-Enterprise and TL 1.3.

The FIPS Cryptographic Modules allow Laird Connectivity customers to avoid building a FIPS solution from scratch, skipping years of learning, testing, and development as well as the 18+ months required to validate a FIPS module. Customers can enable Wi-Fi communications, provide end-to-end TLS data-in-transit, and data-at-rest for government agencies and private enterprises requiring FIPS validated cryptography.

Chain of Trust Device Security is a turn-key solution that removes the burden of developing a device security architecture, implementing new secure manufacturing processes, and creating a secure application for device image signing and key management. Laird Connectivity goes beyond the industry standard to ensure that IP and user information is safe. Customer devices leveraging Chain of Trust device security and supported device hardware speed time to market by having a device security architecture, large scale manufacturing key programming, and a secure imaging signing service from one source.

Software Vulnerability Monitoring and Remediation ensures Laird Connectivity device hardware has a solution for BSP security lifecycle management from start to end. Laird Connectivity provides the long-term support BSPs, regular CVE scanning, and reporting that notifies customers of known vulnerabilities in the BSP and BSP vulnerability remediation and mitigation. This allows teams to focus on adding value through their expertise and outsource the burden of the regular patches and software updates required to keep a BSP’s security up to date.