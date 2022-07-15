Sensor-to-Cloud cellular data transmission node comes on DIN-rail mount

SignalFire Wireless Telemetry announced the addition of the new DIN RANGER to the growing family of sensor-to-cloud cellular data transmission products. This new DIN rail mountable DC-powered version of the RANGER is ideal for applications with existing power and panel boxes, allowing a simple way to add remote monitoring capabilities to existing systems including pulling data from Modbus devices. The DIN RANGER requires less than 2.5mA of external DC power, while also offering more inputs and outputs. Due to the unique low power features of LTE-M & NB-IoT cellular technologies, the DIN Ranger integrates with Modbus RTU devices, offering an “always on, bi-directional” connection with a cloud application over cell networks.

While SignalFire provides a full turn-key solution that includes the RANGER hardware bundled with a SIM card and its SignalFire Cloud web application, the RANGER is also offered as hardware only ̶ untethered to the SignalFire Cloud. This configuration is a rather unique industry option that offers an open platform for easy integration directly into a customer’s existing solution. The RANGER products use the open MQTT/Sparkplug standard, which is quickly becoming the preferred protocol for distributed industrial sensor networks.