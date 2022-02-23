Shielded power inductors built for harsh vibrations

Bourns, Inc. announced two new automotive-grade high current shielded power inductor series that offer enhanced mechanical strength for harsh vibration application environments. Bourns Model SRP1038WA and SRP1265WA shielded power inductor series are designed with a wider side terminal leadframe capable of withstanding 15 G typical or 30 G peak vibrations, therefore exceeding the 5 G demanded by the AEC-Q200 standard by a factor of three and six times, respectively*. Vibration testing was conducted according to MIL-STD-202 Method 204. The two series also feature a compact package, high saturation current, low DC resistance, low buzz noise and excellent temperature stability over a wide temperature range of –55 to +165 °C. Such features make these automotive grade, AEC-Q200 compliant power inductors ideal for power management and EMI filtering in a wide range of consumer, vehicle, industrial and telecom electronics applications.

The two new series add advanced capabilities to Bourns’ shielded power inductor portfolio by increasing the width of the side terminal frame by more than 50 percent compared to existing Bourns® models without increasing the package size or required printed circuit board area. Bourns employs a uniquely-formulated metal alloy powder core and bonding agent and uses a molded construction manufacturing process where the magnetic shielded design allows for low radiation while the metal alloy powder core provides high saturation current. The high temperature-grade materials used enable a wide operating temperature range suitable for many types of harsh environment applications. The maximum operating temperature of +165 °C for these new models is 10 percent higher than standard Bourns® Model SRP-A power inductors and the new models provide more headroom to maintain the rated operating current even under challenging environmental conditions.

Bourns Model SRP1038WA and SRP1265WA power inductors are available now and are RoHS compliant and halogen free.