Software helps design and assess E/E systems, enable end-to-end model-based design

An expanded Capital electrical/electronic (E/E) systems development software portfolio now encompasses E/E system and software architectures, network communications and embedded software development. As part of the Xcelerator portfolio of software, services and application development platform, Capital is integrated with adjacent Siemens solutions, including the Teamcenter portfolio for product lifecycle management, NX software for mechanical design and Mendix low code development environments, which creates the world’s most comprehensive E/E systems development solution to efficiently engineer today’s smart products.

Modern E/E systems are characterized by a huge growth in complexity and depend on integrated electrical, electronic and software systems for innovation, while demanding robust verification & traceability. To effectively manage these interconnected challenges, the E/E systems development solution from Capital encompasses E/E systems architecture, electrical systems, communication networks and embedded software. It supports integrated end-to-end model-based design, manufacturing and service domains to transform quality and reduce costs. Strategic integrations with Siemens’ model-based systems engineering (MBSE), MCAD, product lifecycle management (PLM), simulation and manufacturing solutions help enable a comprehensive digital twin of the whole product. These integrations deliver requirements management, multi-domain functional modelling, software simulation, application lifecycle management and manufacturing plant simulation.

“Siemens continues to be on the forefront of bringing together formerly siloed disciplines required to develop and support today’s smart, connected products,” said Craig A. Brown, Executive Consultant, CIMdata. “By integrating Capital with these technologies, Siemens is providing companies a system-wide view of their products allowing them to economically achieve the performance and quality their customers require.”

Customers can address the mega trend challenges that autonomous and electric products bring to the market with model-based engineering solutions. Automotive companies can employ E/E systems development to develop vehicle platforms driven by architectural designs through design implementation, manufacturing and service across the spectrum of electrical and software challenges. Aerospace companies can now take advantage of this architectural-driven approach to minimize program risk and help achieve compliance.

The end-to-end capture and definition of the E/E system functionality enables the creation of a comprehensive digital twin for early simulation and verification. This allows organizations to ‘shift-left’ or move their verification and validation earlier in the product development process, thereby helping achieve faster product development, higher product quality and reduced time to market. The model-based approach of Capital helps enable high levels of automation and data continuity via a digital thread connecting product optimization, realization and certification. As well as supporting an end-to-end flow, Capital is flexible to adapt to specific customer needs, supporting individual ways of working while providing support for necessary industry standards as part of an open ecosystem.

“Over the last two decades the Capital portfolio has been strategically expanded to meet the needs of innovative organizations that are ushering in the future of E/E systems development in industries as diverse as automotive, aerospace, marine and industrial machinery,” stated Martin O’Brien, senior vice president of Siemens’ Integrated Electrical Systems business. “Companies have realized significant tangible benefits when they deploy Capital for the development of electrical systems, networks and embedded software.”

Capital now supports the delivery of more innovative products, while helping increase efficiency and reducing cost from design through manufacturing to service. Siemens continues to drive digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace and defense segments, by providing technology to create and leverage a comprehensive digital twin.

For more information on the Capital E/E Systems Development flow, visit: siemens.com/ee-systems.