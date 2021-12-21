Signal generator board produces complex waveforms for ultrasound transducers, medical apps

MikroElektronika has launched Waveform 4 Click – a member of its +1000-strong Click family of peripheral development boards – that operates as a signal generator for high-speed, high-dynamic-range, multichannel complex waveforms required in applications such as ultrasound transducer excitation, medical instrumentation, portable instrumentation, signal generators, and arbitrary waveform generators.

Waveform 4 Click features Analog Devices’ AD9106, a quad-channel, 12-bit, 180MSPS waveform generator that integrates on-chip SRAM and direct digital synthesis (DDS) for complex waveform generation. The DDS facilitates a master clock sinewave generator at speeds of up to 180 MHz with a 24-bit tuning word, allowing 10.8 Hz/LSB frequency resolution. The AD9106 has a single frequency output and independent programmable phase shift outputs for each of the four integrated DACs. More, the integrated SRAM data can include directly-generated stored waveforms, which can be accessed using the serial peripheral interface, amplitude modulation patterns applied to DDS outputs, or DDS frequency tuning words.

Click boards are based on the 16-pin mikroBUS standard for sockets on a development board invented by MIKROE ten years ago. Click boards enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10 am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS socket on their development boards.

Waveform 4 Click is supported by a mikroSDK compliant library, which includes functions that simplify software development. This Click board comes as a fully tested product, ready to be used on a system equipped with the mikroBUS socket.