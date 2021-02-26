Silicone-free gap filler features high thermal conductivity

Laird Performance Materials continues to focus on innovation with its release of its Tflex SF10 Series, a silicone-free gap filler delivering 10 W/mk thermal conductivity along with low deflection properties enabling it to exert minimal pressure on delicate components.

Along with no silicone and its high thermal conductivity, a key differentiator of Laird’s Tflex SF10 is that very little pressure is required on fragile integrated circuits and other components. This gives design engineers a new means to attain the lowest possible thermal resistance.

Test results available from Laird show Tflex SF10 exhibits no oil bleed or leakage after an extended period. No or minimal oil bleed is an important factor evaluated by device manufacturers.

Tflex SF10 has no fiberglass reinforcement, provides excellent surface wetting for low contact resistance, and exceptionally low thermal resistance. It is suitable for applications in operating temperatures ranging from -40C to 125C. Tflex SF10 meets regulatory requirements including RoHS and REACH.

Laird’s newest gap filler is available in thicknesses ranging from 0.50mm (0.020”) to 4.0mm (0.160”), in standard sheet sizes of 18” x 18”, 9” x 9” or custom converted die cut parts, as shown in the photograph.