Single-pair Ethernet cables features push-pull latching connectors

As network requirements have changed over time, ethernet has consistently improved in terms of speed, security, and quality. As a result, it has emerged as the standard for wired connectivity in most industries, including IT, telecommunications, transportation, and defense. The growth of ethernet in both industrial automation and the automobile industry is currently being accelerated by the emergence of Single Pair Ethernet (SPE).

Following this development, LEMO has provided solutions over time that are compliant with the various ethernet protocols as they emerged. As a result, it has one of the most extensive portfolios of connectors for high-speed ethernet up to 10 Gb/s and has recently added solutions for SPE. LEMO Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) 1000Base-T1 is designed to operate over a single twisted-pair copper cable supporting an effective data rate of 1 Gb/sec in both directions simultaneously. These products were designed specifically to perform in harsh environments (such as excessive humidity, vibration, or extreme temperatures) for a variety of applications.

For Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) and Shielded Twisted Pair (STP), LEMO offers two types of insulators: 0B.511 (2 contacts) and 1B.512(4 contacts + screen). The new product is also offered in a watertight version for the T series connector.

Selecting an SPE connector does not automatically guarantee compliance with this protocol and the related data transfer speed for the complete interconnect solution. In fact, the cables must at least comply with the same protocol, respect the maximum length given in the protocol, and be carefully assembled to the connector; the solution must be fully tested. LEMO’s experts are ready to assist you with compliant high-speed Interconnect solutions, please feel free to reach out.