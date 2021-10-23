BeBop Sensors has announced a new smart fabric sensor designed for next-gen human interaction.

The Note Touch reference design includes a small fabric sensing array (16×16 nodes) and a software toolkit to experiment with touch interfaces on any curved or flat surface and rapidly bring new ideas to market. Using gestures such as taps, swipes, and multi-touch, the Note Touch reference design replaces traditional buttons, knobs, and switches, with sleek improved aesthetics and a programmable interface.

Manufacturers can incorporate the Note Touch into existing or future products, from medical and fitness devices, seating, protective equipment, toys and consumer electronics, home automation, and more.

BeBop’s highly customizable reference design offers a device and software toolkit to experience and build with BeBop’s patented Intelligent Sensing Technology (IST).

Download the Note Touch reference design sheet here.