Smart fuses optimized for sub-power rails in server apps

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced the release of our initial eFuse product for sub-power rails in server applications. The AOZ18101DI series are 5A eFuse in a compact 3mm x 3mm DFN package. The new products use AOS’s advanced co-packaging technology, combining a high-performance IC with protection features and our latest high SOA Trench MOSFET. The new devices offer low R DS(ON) (20mohm) back-to-back MOSFETs to isolate the load from the input bus when the eFuse is off.

Due to high-reliability requirements for server products, all critical power rails are monitored and protected by an eFuse device to protect the main power bus from interruption due to abnormal load under fault conditions. The eFuse continuously monitors the current flowing through the power switch. If the current is higher than the set limit, the switch will limit the current to the maximum allowed. If the high current load persists, the switch will eventually turn off, protecting downstream loads from damage, thus acting as a fuse.

AOZ18101DI-01 and AOZ18101DI-02 integrated True Reverse Current Blocking (TRCB) for the fault conditions that the power rail at VOUT is higher than the main bus at VIN, allowing no reverse current. Control for external blocking FET is also available for designs already in production by offering a drop-in replacement to existing eFuse products requiring external FETs to implement the TRCB feature. For loads with high inductive kickback such as hard disc drive, and server fans, the AOZ18101DI-03 and AOZ18101DI-04 has this TRCB feature disabled to avoid shut down of the input power bus due to a reverse current. All devices feature startup SOA management and other protections allowing for glitch-free power-up of the system or hot plug into the 12V backplane.

The AOZ18101DI series are immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 14 weeks. The unit price for AOZ18101DI-01, AOZ18101DI-02, AOZ18101DI-03, and AOZ18101DI-04 starts at $0.72 in 1,000-unit quantities.