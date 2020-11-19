Smart lighting base supports presence, light and activity detection

The LUMAWISE Endurance N Enhanced Base from TE Connectivity makes it simple to integrate innovations in street lighting controls. As smart cities become smarter and require more complex systems, LUMAWISE offers a streamlined product platform that supports modularity across lighting control products.

LUMAWISE supports applications such as presence, light, and activity detection as well as weather measuring and accident reporting. Its design also reduces the cost of design changes, streamlining time-to-market when developing next-generation network lighting controls.

The LUMAWISE Endurance N Enhanced Base provides AC power switching and DC power supplies necessary for complex control node solutions. The base features a standard NEMA/ANSI Streetlight Interface, universal AC input range, isolated 24V DC output for ballast control communications, and isolated 5V and 3.3V DC outputs for customer circuits. It is also UL773 compliant for streamlined integration.

Additional benefits include: Enables cost-effective design re-use through organized DC power and signaling interfaces; Reduces supply chain expenses with new project opportunities, lower certification, and engineering; Improves manufacturability and further opportunity for innovation.

The LUMAWISE Endurance N Enhanced Base is well-suited for applications such as street and roadway lighting control, commercial and campus outdoor lighting management, smart city control networks, and smart grid-to-smart city bridging.