SMD fuses optimized for battery over-current interruption

SCHURTER officially announces the launch of its newest addition to the SCHURTER Fuse portfolio: The fast-acting UHP High Current SMD Fuse, designed to safely interrupt high-energy overcurrent in battery systems. Specially designed for Safety Extra Low Voltage (SELV) applications, the UHP meets the high-breaking capacity requirements and fast trip time of an overcurrent situation by galvanically separating these immense energies.

Today, Lithium-ion batteries are the most prolific battery technology used across numerous industries, and their areas of application continue to grow exponentially. Modern smartphones and EV cars, for example, rely heavily on Li-ion battery systems for their fast charging capabilities, energy storage, and extended battery life. So, why is this important? As battery systems decrease in size and increase in performance, meeting safety requirements for devices and their users goes hand in hand. In the event of a short circuit in the battery system, high amounts of stored energy can quickly be released. Such a short circuit event poses damage to the system and could result in a fire; therefore, the fuse serves as the primary protection against such unsafe conditions and must address the higher current on the PCB, where more power must be converted and dissipated. SCHURTER’s new UHP fuse disconnects the circuit at twice the rated current within a maximum of 15 seconds. The rated breaking capacity of the UHP is up to 3000 A, depending on the configuration.