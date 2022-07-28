SMD tact switches feature long service life

Würth Elektronik introduces another high-quality switch from the series of washable tact switches. The WS-TASV Tact Switch for SMT assembly is particularly space-saving with a footprint of just 4.1 x 2.8 mm and a height of 1.9 mm. Three variants are available, color-coded according to their actuating force: 200 grams (black), 300 grams (white), and 400 grams (salmon). The tact switches are designed for an operating temperature range of -55°C to +125°C.

Tact switches from Würth Elektronik feature reliability and long service life. All metallic parts of the switches are tested for corrosion resistance with a 48-hour salt spray test. Polyimide film protects the tact switch even under extreme operating conditions. High-quality snap domes made of stainless steel ensure high reliability and reduced friction—tested in the full-load lifecycle.

The rated current is 50 mA and the rated voltage is 32 V. The service life is between 100,000 and 200,000 cycles, depending on the operation force. The initial contact resistance is 100 mΩ, and after-service life testing is 2 Ω.

Würth Elektronik provides developers with free samples of the WS-TASV. The tact switch is available from stock without a minimum order quantity.