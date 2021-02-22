Software platform helps secure SoC handle contactless transactions

STMicroelectronics has launched STPay-Mobile, a platform that simplifies the virtualization of security-critical public transit ticketing and payment cards on smartphones and wearables.

STPay-Mobile helps mobile-device manufacturers leverage the features of ST’s ST54 secure System-on-Chip (SoC) to handle contactless transactions and protect sensitive information, such as data and authentication credentials.

Highlighting the value STPay-Mobile adds to card virtualization, ST has announced details of a new ticketing solution for public transit that leverages the OnBoard platform created by Snowball Technology Co. Ltd. This platform, together with STPay-Mobile managing services on the ST54 secure SoC, lets smartphones and wearables host virtual tickets that are easily created by transit agencies and are convenient for travelers to buy and use.

To date, Snowball’s OnBoard platform has been chosen by 50 transit agencies in over 125 cities worldwide, including all major cities in China. The platform is compatible with over 330 different models of smartphones and wearables from leading brands. Its urban reach now exceeds 680 million people.

STPay-Mobile Ticketing services for the ST54 help mobile device manufacturers address the many different types of transport infrastructures deployed worldwide and scale their solutions globally. Together, they are open to any transit card scheme including open standards such as Calypso, ITSO, OSPT, and others, as well as proprietary standards such as MIFARE Classic, MIFARE DESFire, and MIFARE Plus.

The STPay-Mobile Payment services framework will shortly complete certification according to Mastercard and Visa specifications. The services present a certified and fully validated contactless-payments solution for OEMs, fully integrated with MDES (Mastercard Digital Enablement Service) and VTS (Visa Token Service) tokenization platforms.

The ST54J SoC combines contactless front-end (CLF) circuitry and Secure Element (SE) on a single die, creating a power-efficient and compact solution for protected transactions on mobile devices. It is in full production. Contact your ST sales office for pricing options and sample requests.