Software platform speeds development of time-critical/resource-constrained apps at the IoT edge.

IOTech announced the general availability of Edge XRT, a new software platform for time-critical and resource-constrained applications at the IoT Edge.

Edge XRT greatly simplifies the development of time-critical IoT systems at the Edge and enables application portability, improved supportability, and faster time-to-market for new IoT edge applications. XRT runs on commodity hardware, independent of silicon provider and operating system, and has complete deployment flexibility, it can be deployed as a native application, containerized, and/or into a virtualized environment.

Edge XRT is targeted at IoT applications with a need one or all of the following characteristics – small memory footprint (as low as 100KB); ultra-low latency (from < 100 microseconds); predictable real-time data processing. Written entirely in C, Edge XRT is also extremely portable and can support legacy “brownfield” systems based older hardware, operating systems and development environments.

Edge XRT is designed for high-performance edge computing use cases such as industrial control and real-time signal processing applications across different vertical markets including factory automation, oil, and gas, utilities, smart energy, and renewables. It also enables integration between the real-time edge control systems and higher-level SCADA applications.

With its small memory footprint and efficient use of computing resources, Edge XRT also makes it suitable for microcontroller-based IoT applications including instrumentation and equipment monitoring, automobile engine management systems, medical devices, home automation and consumer electronics.

Edge XRT can be deployed independently or as a Real-Time extension to any general purpose Edge Platform. For example, Edge XRT has been fully integrated with IOTech’s Edge Xpert, an industrial grade implementation of EdgeX Foundry™ the market leading open source edge platform.

The product suite positions the company to support the full spectrum of secure software and hard real-time IoT edge computing needs.