SoM implements Arm neural processing unit

Variscite announced a new, state-of-the-art SoM for efficient machine learning on edge devices. Variscite’s VAR-SOM-MX93 is based on NXP’s i.MX 93 processor, the industry’s first implementation of the Arm neural processing unit, Ethos-U65 microNPU, offers a rich set of applications targeting industrial, IoT, smart home, automotive systems, and the wearables markets.

The VAR-SOM-MX93 is designed to accelerate ML and offers an energy-flex architecture for efficient processing. Along with the 1.7GHz Dual Cortex-A55 NXP i.MX 93, the VAR-SOM-MX93 uses an additional 250Mhz Cortex-M33 real-time co-processor and a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) 256 MACs operating up to 1.0 GHz and 2 OPS/MAC, for a combination of performance and efficiency within an optimized footprint that enables developers to create high-performance, cost-effective and energy-efficient ML applications.

Variscite’s new SoM offers camera interfaces and high-quality image processing (MIPI-CSI2 and MIPI-DSI 1920×1200 24-bit) plus a range of connectivity options: certified dual-band WiFi, BT/BLE, dual GbE, dual USB2, and CAN-FD. Security is implemented via NXP’s EdgeLock secure enclave, a preconfigured, self-managed, autonomous security subsystem.

The VAR-SOM-MX93 is part of Variscite’s VAR-SOM Pin2Pin product family, which allows customers to enjoy significant long-term advantages of scalability options as well as reduced development time, costs, and risks.

Starting from i.MX6UL/i.MX6ULL modules, through i.MX 6, i.MX 8M Nano, i.MX 8M Mini, i.MX 8X up to i.MX 8M Plus and i.MX 8QuadMax-based modules.

The evaluation kit of the VAR-SOM-MX93 includes the SoM with Symphony Board. The kit also includes a Low Voltage Differential Signalling (LVDS) display with a touch panel and display bridges.

Both the evaluation kit and the SoM are now available to Variscite partners and alpha customers receiving priority fulfillment. The VAR-SOM-MX93 is included in Variscite’s long-term longevity plan and will provide an expected availability of 15 years.

