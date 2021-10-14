Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

STMicroelectronics wins coveted Leap Award for innovation

By

The ST60A2G0, a contactless, RF millimeter-wave transceiver that operates in the (unlicensed) 60 GHz V-Band, just won its creator STMicroelectronics a 2021 Leap Award.

Embedded Computing LEAP AwardsCovering innovative products across 12 categories, the 2021 Leap Award competition received more than 100 entries. The annual competition celebrates the most innovative and forward-thinking products serving the design engineering space. This year’s winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 12 engineering and academic professionals.

The ST60A2G0 provides a power-efficient and high data-rate wireless/contactless link. It is said to offer best-in-class wireless STMperformance with transfer speeds up to 6.25 Gbit/sec, along with exceptionally low power consumption. It’s unmatched efficiency, small form factor, and innovative architecture designed for optimized system bill-of-materials, make it a candidate for a wide range of applications including personal electronics, industrial, computer and peripherals. With power consumption of 70 mW for a completely contactless link, the ST60A2 is a candidate for video display walls and other large-data applications.

“The ST60A2 contactless connectivity technology opens up a new world of innovative products and applications for advanced video solutions,” said Tao Zheng, Director of Chinese LED-based display maker Unilumin. “Our innovative solution, created with STMicroelectronics, will be applied in new LED-based display products that will be launched throughout 2021.”

You may also like:

DesignFast Banner version: 22534f97