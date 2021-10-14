STMicroelectronics wins coveted Leap Award for innovation

The ST60A2G0, a contactless, RF millimeter-wave transceiver that operates in the (unlicensed) 60 GHz V-Band, just won its creator STMicroelectronics a 2021 Leap Award.

Covering innovative products across 12 categories, the 2021 Leap Award competition received more than 100 entries. The annual competition celebrates the most innovative and forward-thinking products serving the design engineering space. This year’s winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 12 engineering and academic professionals.

The ST60A2G0 provides a power-efficient and high data-rate wireless/contactless link. It is said to offer best-in-class wireless performance with transfer speeds up to 6.25 Gbit/sec, along with exceptionally low power consumption. It’s unmatched efficiency, small form factor, and innovative architecture designed for optimized system bill-of-materials, make it a candidate for a wide range of applications including personal electronics, industrial, computer and peripherals. With power consumption of 70 mW for a completely contactless link, the ST60A2 is a candidate for video display walls and other large-data applications.

“The ST60A2 contactless connectivity technology opens up a new world of innovative products and applications for advanced video solutions,” said Tao Zheng, Director of Chinese LED-based display maker Unilumin. “Our innovative solution, created with STMicroelectronics, will be applied in new LED-based display products that will be launched throughout 2021.”