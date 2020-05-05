Submit your paper to 5G World Forum by May 23

IEEE will hold its 5G World Forum, a virtual event, from September 10 to 12, 2020. Paper submissions are still open, but close on May 23.

Paper submission timeline:

Technical paper submission: May 23, 2020 (Firm Extension)

Acceptance Notification: July 15, 2020

Camera-ready submission: July 31, 2020

Technical tracks (short list:

5G Technologies: 5G New radio, radio access networks, virtualization, large cell and small cell technologies 5G application and services: Smart Cities, building automation, mobile cloud computing, 5G data analytics 5G & IOT: Architecture of IoT in 5G networks, energy efficiency and energy harvesting in IoT, machine-type communications in 5G systems Security and privacy: 5G and blockchain, 5G privacy and security concerns, authentication and authorization for 5G, 5G forensic science 5G trials, experimental results, and deployment 5G Hardware, test, and measurement: Massive MIMO, MU-MIMO, antenna system architectures, 5G radios, channel measurements, mmWave materials, beam steering 5G SPECIAL VERTICALS: Tactile Internet, smart factories and Industry 4.0, autonomous driving 5G Special topics: Policy, spectrum, technical enforcement

