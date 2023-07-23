Switching power modules now in compact chassis mount package

TRACO POWER announces the expansion of their 5 / 10 / 25 / 50-watt TMPW series of encapsulated switching power supplies to now include suffix “T” models offering a compact chassis mount package with screw terminal connections.

The TMPW family of 5~50 watt AC/DC modules are already available in both ‘PCB Mount’ and ‘Chassis Mount with JST Connections (suffix “J”)’. TRACO POWER has added the Screw Terminals (Suffix “T”) to simplify industrial and in-field installations. The following features make these suitable for a wide range of industrial and household/building technology applications: Extended 90-305 VAC / 100-430 VDC input ranges; <0.1W No load input power for ErP compliance; I/O-isolation voltage of 4000 VAC; Operating Temperature range of -40 to +70°C; Internal EN 55032 class B filter (no extra components required); Safety approvals according to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 and EN 60335-1;

The new TMPW-T models are in stock now and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network.